FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Friday said that agricultural productivity should be enhanced to ensure food security and sustainable progress and prosperity of the country.

He stated this while chairing the academic council meeting held at Iqbal Auditorium.

The Academic Council, during the meeting, approved the translation of Holy Quran as mandatory subject in addition to introducing Spiritual Studies courses.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqrar Ahmad said that agriculture sector had the potential to steer the country from clutches of poverty. He stressed upon the need for conducting relevant research work to address the issues of the farming community. He added that the farmers and government were looking at the UAF to address the agricultural problems.

He added that UAF being the mother of all agricultural institutes was the custodian of agricultural research, teaching and outreach for farming community.

He said that UAF was taking all possible measures for solving the issues of the faculty including Tenure Track Faculty and BPS faculty.

He said that the agriculture sector had been facing stagnation for a couple of decades. The sector had lost its profitability owing to non-adopting of modern trends, forcing the rural populations to shift to other professions. He said that the UAF had devised a comprehensive plan to promote the result orientated commissioned research. He urged the agricultural experts to come up with the viable solutions to agricultural sector keeping the increasing productivity, value addition, water scarcity, mechanization, post-harvest and other issues in view.