Agricultural products distributed among farmers

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Central President of PTI Youth Wing Malik Habib Orakzai Tuesday distributed agricultural products among farmers and also announced to set up a research centre in Parachinar.

Addressing a function organized by the Department of Agricultural Research at Governor Cottage Parachinar, Central President of PTI Youth Wing Habib Malik Orakzai, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naeem Toro, Director Agricultural Research Fazal Wahab, Parachinar Research Officer Dr.

Tajir Hussain said that farmers need trainings to cultivate their lands according to modern methods and better way.

They said that the government would facilitate farmers of the areas and would provide agricultural products in future also.