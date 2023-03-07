Agricultural Research Institute to hold Olive Gala on March 11

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Agricultural Research Institute Tarnab, Peshawar is all set to host the inaugural of Olive Gala on March 11th, 2023, coinciding with the onset of the spring season and the flowering of olive trees.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the event is being organized under the auspices of the Italian-funded project "OliveCulture-Holistic and Multi-professional Mechanism for a Pakistani Olive Oil Value Chain" and "Promotion of Olive Cultivation on a Commercial Scale in Pakistan (PSDP)", with the Primary goal of showcasing the great potential of the olive industry in Pakistan.

One of the key features of the Olive Gala will be the participation of the private sector, which is regarded as a crucial step towards scaling up the industry and making it a prominent player.

Certifications will also be an essential component of this initiative, with the aim of establishing a comprehensive system that extends from the Federal to provincial levels.

The Olive Gala will provide an ideal platform for institutions, businesses, farmers, youth, women, consumers, and entrepreneurs to explore and improve the economic, productive, and quality aspects of the olive crop.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the olive oil value chain from local and international experts.

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali will be the chief guest at the Olive Gala.

The event is expected to attract a diverse range of stakeholders from the government and private sectors, as well as members of the academic community.

It is worth noting that the Olive Gala will commence at a time when the olive trees begin to flower, adding to the overall charm of the event.

Additionally, the 18th March Olive Festival event in Chakwal, Punjab, should also be highlighted as an important occasion that celebrates the olive industry in the country.

The Olive Gala is a unique opportunity to promote olive cultivation and create public awareness about the benefits of olive oil.

The event promises to be highly informative and engaging, providing stakeholders from various sectors with the chance to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the olive industry.