UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agricultural Revenue Tax Collection Improved In Balochistan: Saleem Khosa

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:36 PM

Agricultural revenue tax collection improved in Balochistan: Saleem Khosa

Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa on Monday said incumbent present government was utilizing all possible resources to remove backwardness from province and to ensure all basic facilities to masses in respective areas on equality basis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa on Monday said incumbent present government was utilizing all possible resources to remove backwardness from province and to ensure all basic facilities to masses in respective areas on equality basis.

Talking to APP, he said in this context, numerous development projects such as constructions of road sector, education, health, agriculture and irrigation have been approved under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the interest of people.

The Revenue Minister said provincial government was working hard to address basic problems of masses in positive manner to provide relief to people,adding that flaws and weakness of revenue department were being removed through sincere efforts of administrations and officials for the betterment of department.

"Efforts are being made to modernize revenue records to decrease land related issues", he said,adding that strictly directives have been issued to collect agricultural revenue new tax while tax collection of agricultural was improved as compare to past.

He said incumbent provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was launching various development schemes in respective areas including Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad, Nasirabad and other areas for the welfare of public.

He said public would get soon benefits from these development projects,adding that present government was going to right direction but those people who were blaming government had done nothing for public in the past.

Saleem Khosa said public has stood with provincial government because present regime was progressing in all district of Balochistan as per equality basis in positive manner.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Agriculture Road Nasirabad All From Government

Recent Stories

Proper planning needed to respond to natural calam ..

2 minutes ago

NAB to interrogate PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif ..

4 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler meets Protocol School of Washington ..

8 minutes ago

16 minutes ago

Thar growers demands for anti locusts spray

12 minutes ago

Prime Minister approves CDA restructuring plan for ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.