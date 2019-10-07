Agricultural revenue tax collection improved in Balochistan: Saleem Khosa

Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa on Monday said incumbent present government was utilizing all possible resources to remove backwardness from province and to ensure all basic facilities to masses in respective areas on equality basis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa on Monday said incumbent present government was utilizing all possible resources to remove backwardness from province and to ensure all basic facilities to masses in respective areas on equality basis.

Talking to APP, he said in this context, numerous development projects such as constructions of road sector, education, health, agriculture and irrigation have been approved under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the interest of people.

The Revenue Minister said provincial government was working hard to address basic problems of masses in positive manner to provide relief to people,adding that flaws and weakness of revenue department were being removed through sincere efforts of administrations and officials for the betterment of department.

"Efforts are being made to modernize revenue records to decrease land related issues", he said,adding that strictly directives have been issued to collect agricultural revenue new tax while tax collection of agricultural was improved as compare to past.

He said incumbent provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was launching various development schemes in respective areas including Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad, Nasirabad and other areas for the welfare of public.

He said public would get soon benefits from these development projects,adding that present government was going to right direction but those people who were blaming government had done nothing for public in the past.

Saleem Khosa said public has stood with provincial government because present regime was progressing in all district of Balochistan as per equality basis in positive manner.