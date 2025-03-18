Agricultural Scientists Develops New Crop Varieties, Less Water For Cultivation
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 09:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Agricultural scientists in Sindh have successfully developed new crop varieties that offer higher yields and require less water for cultivation. The Sindh government has unanimously approved the cultivation of 22 new agricultural crops, including cotton, maize, mustard, rice, pulses, and mangoes, which are designed to produce higher yields with reduced water consumption.
According to the press release in this regard, meeting of the Provincial Seed Council was held under the chairmanship of Minister of Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar. During the meeting, the characteristics of the new seeds were reviewed, and approval was granted for the cultivation of newly introduced varieties. Minister Mahar stated that the meeting unanimously approved 10 new crop varieties, including CKC1 and CKC221 for cotton, as well as CKC6, Ghori 2, HAF 3, and ICS 386. Additionally, partial approval for one year was granted for the cultivation of three new cotton varieties and four new rice varieties.
The Minister of Agriculture further mentioned that the meeting approved new crop varieties such as Mazhar Gold, Sindh Rani, and Sarhan for maize, while Neela Canola and Neela Toria Gold were approved for mustard.
New varieties of mangoes from Mirpurkhas, sesame variety TS 3, and four new rice varieties, including KS K 434, Basmati 515, and Kainat, were also approved.
Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar emphasized that due to climate change, rising temperatures, and shifting rainfall patterns in the country, it is essential to adjust traditional farming schedules. During the meeting, the Minister also took notice of the theft of rice crops in Dokri and directed the Secretary of Agriculture to immediately suspend the concerned officers.
The meeting was attended by Secretary of Agricuture Suhail Ahmed Qureshi, DG Research Dr Mazhar Kerio , farmer leader Syed Nadeem Shah Jamot ,DG Agriculture Extensiion Munir Ahmed Jumani , MD Sindh Seed Corporation Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro, agricultural experts, scientists from Sindh and Punjab ,and others.
Recent Stories
Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system
Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital
Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women
Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025
Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug peddler arrested in Hassanabad3 minutes ago
-
Agricultural Scientists develops new crop varieties, less water for cultivation3 minutes ago
-
KP standing committee on rules, procedures holds meeting13 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier jailed for 9 years13 minutes ago
-
Govt to facilitate health sector business opportunities13 minutes ago
-
Dera police review Ramazan, Eid-ul-Fitr security plan13 minutes ago
-
Driver killed in robbery on M9 Motorway13 minutes ago
-
PHA organizes tree plantation campaign in Gulzar-e-Quaid23 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar forms committee to investigate allegations regarding workforce export23 minutes ago
-
Killer gets death sentence for murdering man23 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of petition regarding private college incident in Lahore23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's deadly airstrikes on Gaza23 minutes ago