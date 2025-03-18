Open Menu

Agricultural Scientists Develops New Crop Varieties, Less Water For Cultivation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Agricultural Scientists develops new crop varieties, less water for cultivation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Agricultural scientists in Sindh have successfully developed new crop varieties that offer higher yields and require less water for cultivation. The Sindh government has unanimously approved the cultivation of 22 new agricultural crops, including cotton, maize, mustard, rice, pulses, and mangoes, which are designed to produce higher yields with reduced water consumption.

According to the press release in this regard, meeting of the Provincial Seed Council was held under the chairmanship of Minister of Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar. During the meeting, the characteristics of the new seeds were reviewed, and approval was granted for the cultivation of newly introduced varieties. Minister Mahar stated that the meeting unanimously approved 10 new crop varieties, including CKC1 and CKC221 for cotton, as well as CKC6, Ghori 2, HAF 3, and ICS 386. Additionally, partial approval for one year was granted for the cultivation of three new cotton varieties and four new rice varieties.

The Minister of Agriculture further mentioned that the meeting approved new crop varieties such as Mazhar Gold, Sindh Rani, and Sarhan for maize, while Neela Canola and Neela Toria Gold were approved for mustard.

New varieties of mangoes from Mirpurkhas, sesame variety TS 3, and four new rice varieties, including KS K 434, Basmati 515, and Kainat, were also approved.

Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar emphasized that due to climate change, rising temperatures, and shifting rainfall patterns in the country, it is essential to adjust traditional farming schedules. During the meeting, the Minister also took notice of the theft of rice crops in Dokri and directed the Secretary of Agriculture to immediately suspend the concerned officers.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Agricuture Suhail Ahmed Qureshi, DG Research Dr Mazhar Kerio , farmer leader Syed Nadeem Shah Jamot ,DG Agriculture Extensiion Munir Ahmed Jumani , MD Sindh Seed Corporation Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro, agricultural experts, scientists from Sindh and Punjab ,and others.

