Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Agricultural seminar organized at Sindh Horticulture Research Institute, Mirpurkhas

An agricultural seminar was held at the Sindh Horticulture Research Institute, Mirpurkhas, on the second day of the 56th Mango Exhibition

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) An agricultural seminar was held at the Sindh Horticulture Research Institute, Mirpurkhas, on the second day of the 56th Mango Exhibition.

Secretary Agriculture Rafiq Ahmed Burro, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli, Provincial Head of FAO Mr. James, Annie Cleaver of France, Chairman Mango Festival Management Committee Rais Arif Khan Bhurguri,  Director General Agriculture Research Institute Sindh Noor Muhammad Baloch, experts from Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, and farmers participated in the seminar.

On this occasion, agricultural experts presented their research papers on mango production research, increasing production, and increasing exports of mangoes to the global market.

In the seminar, there was a detailed discussion about the export of mangoes and improving the quality of mangoes.

The agricultural experts said that there are 83 types of mango diseases in the world, while there are 27 types of mango diseases in Pakistan and 21 types of mango diseases in Sindh province, from which new agricultural techniques can be used to increase the production of mangoes and export them to standard markets in foreign countries standard markets.

