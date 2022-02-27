Agricultural Show 2022 kicks off at Sargodha University

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Hundreds of people participated in the Agricultural Show 2022, inaugurated by Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania and Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, on Sunday at cricket ground of the University.

Addressing the ceremony, Fakhar Imam urged students to move forward in the field of agriculture and to get themselves equipped with research and technology for adding value to national agri-economic industry and its growth.

"Agriculture sector is our priority as it contributes massively to our economy, but we need more innovation in the field, like precision agriculture, to maximise the yield and to uplift the living standard of our farmers," said the minister.

The show was jointly hosted by the University of Sargodha, Agriculture Ministry of Punjab government and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The modern and innovative agricultural equipment and technologies, and different types of Agri-products will remain in the limelight of the two-day show. Around 75 stalls were set up from numerous organisations representing a variety of sectors, including agriculture, livestock and horticulture to facilitate local farmers, producers and breeders on current industry developments.

Through the exhibition, farmers and other stakeholders have been given a platform that would play a positive role in promoting their businesses and also help boost growth and exports in the country.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Asad Rehman Gillani, Second Counselor of Domestic Policy & Regional Cooperation French Embassy Yves Manville, and office-bearers of the SCCI.

Hussain Gardezi emphasised that although the world's economy suffered deficits as a result of Covid-19, Pakistan's economy remained stable because to our robust agricultural and manufacturing sectors. "We appreciate the efforts of the University of Sargodha for collaborating with various industrial sectors to enable students to use their theoretical knowledge into practical, which would have positive impact on our economy," he added.

The vice chancellor said that the University of Sargodha had been playing its role in socioeconomic development of the country. He pledged to give his full support to indigenous industries.

The secretary agriculture emphasised that Sargodha region was very important for quality citrus production and the department would do everything to facilitate farmers. He said that the government had announced Rs 12 billion subsidies on fertilizer, pesticides and other chemicals, necessary for harvesting.