Agricultural Techniques Awareness Seminar Organized

Thu 17th June 2021

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad organized a seminar on awareness on inter cropping of maize and soybean. Director Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Tanveer Turabi, CEO PARB Lahore Dr Abid Awan, Director NIBGE Dr Shahid Mansoor, Chairman Department of the Agronomy University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof. Dr Shehzad Maqsood Ahmed Basra and Chief Scientist Oilseed Research Institute Faisalabad Muhammad Aftab attended the seminar.

Assistant Professor Department of Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr Muhammad Ali Raza addressed the seminar participants.

He highlighted the importance, usefulness and results of his five years of experience in inter cropping maize and soybean and received a lot of praise from the participants.

At the same time, he addressed the concerns of farmers and businessmen regarding the inter cropping of maize and soybeans and gave them further guidance in this regard so that they could cultivate more corn and soybeans.

