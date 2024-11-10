Open Menu

Agricultural Transformation Plan Being Implemented As Per CM's Vision: Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Agricultural transformation plan being implemented as per CM's vision: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that the agricultural transformation plan in the province is being implemented under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

As part of the Punjab CM's smog control programme, farmers are being provided 5,000 super seeders. The minister said these super seeders were being given to farmers at 60 per cent subsidy. The use of these machines had not only reduced incidents of crop residue burning but also improving fertility of land, he added.

Ashiq Kirmani said the super seeders help handle the rice crop stubble and prepare land for wheat cultivation, adding that the machines save both labour and time of farmers.

He said that super seeders provided by the Punjab government on subsidy were being actively used on thousands of acres on daily basis and farmers were not only utilizing these machines themselves but also renting them out to facilitate other farmers.

