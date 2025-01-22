Agricultural Tube Wells Being Solarized In Balochistan: Senate Body Told
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances was told on Wednesday that the process of solarization of agricultural tube wells in Balochistan has been initiated to facilitate the farmer in boosting their production.
“The payments are being made to the farmers for the purpose,” the officials from the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) told the committee meeting which was presided over Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan.
The panel was met today to discuss the updated status of various assurances given by the Federal Government.
The matter related to solarization was raised by Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar during the meeting which was told that the federal government, in collaboration with the Balochistan government, initiated the solarization project.
The QESCO officials briefed the body that the scheme would be implemented district wise.
The committee expressed satisfaction with the details and disposed of the matter.
The assurance regarding the missing file of a house located in Sector I-10/4, Islamabad was also taken up by the committee.
The matter was raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed.
The officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) stated that the matter is pending before the Civil Court. However, the CDA has initiated the inquiry against the alleged ones.
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan remarked that the CDA failed to notice the legality of file during the earlier five transfers, and on the six transfer of file, CDA termed the file fraudulent.
It is unfortunate that the individual has to bear the burden of the malafide practices of CDA officials.
The Committee disposed of the matter, stating that the CDA has failed in implementing the assurance and providing any relief to the aggrieved party.
In attendance were Senators Zameer Hussain Ghumro,Sajid Mir,Manzoor Ahmed Kakar,Hidayatullah Khan,Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs Humaira Ahmed, Special Secretary for National Health Services Regulations & Coordination Nasiruddin Mashhood Ahmad Mirza, Special Secretary for Interior Waqas Ali Mahmood,President PMDC Dr. Rizwan Taj and other senior officials from relevant Departments.
