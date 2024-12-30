Agricultural University Dera Extends Winter Vacations Till Jan 03
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Agricultural University has announced to extend its winter holidays till Jan 03, 2025.
According to the university spokesman, the decision in this regard has been taken following the instruction of the Vice Chancellor to resume academic activities from Monday, January 6, 2025.
The university administration has directed all officers and staff to ensure their attendance according to the scheduled timetable.
Similarly, students have been requested to complete their academic preparations as per the given schedule and ensure their attendance in classes on the specified date.
Recent Stories
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court
GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)
Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..
At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang
Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100
EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration
Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested
PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Atta Tarar felicitates Arshad Ansari on re-election as President LPC2 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held:2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal urges civil servants to play role in shaping country's future2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur celebrates rich cultural heritage at 'Our Culture, Our Sukkur' event2 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of Arshad Zuberi3 minutes ago
-
Agricultural University Dera extends winter vacations till Jan 033 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 31,500 cusecs water3 minutes ago
-
Work progress at DPO Tank office reviewed12 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM expresses grief over death of Jimmy Carter13 minutes ago
-
PR refund Rs 380 mln to passengers on account of undue delay13 minutes ago
-
Punjab's cleanliness campaign huge success in Murree: Report22 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week23 minutes ago