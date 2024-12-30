Agricultural University Dera extends winter vacations till Jan 03

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Agricultural University has announced to extend its winter holidays till Jan 03, 2025.

According to the university spokesman, the decision in this regard has been taken following the instruction of the Vice Chancellor to resume academic activities from Monday, January 6, 2025.

The university administration has directed all officers and staff to ensure their attendance according to the scheduled timetable.

Similarly, students have been requested to complete their academic preparations as per the given schedule and ensure their attendance in classes on the specified date.