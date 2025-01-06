Agricultural University Dera gets one more bus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Agricultural University Dera Ismail Khan has added one more bus to its fleet to facilitate its students.

According to the university’s spokesman, the new addition in the transport fleet would help overcome the issue of overloading in the university vehicles.

He said the new coaster was received from MNA Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur following special efforts of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakib Ullah.

He said students and staff at the university expressed their happiness over this development and extended their gratitude to Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and MNA Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr. Shakib Ullah stated that the provision of the new coaster would improve the transportation services for students.

In his message to students, Professor Dr. Shakib Ullah emphasized the importance of acquiring modern education and contributing to the development of the country and the nation.

The VC expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and MNA Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur for their continuous interest in solving the university's issues.