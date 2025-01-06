Open Menu

Agricultural University Dera Gets One More Bus

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Agricultural University Dera gets one more bus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Agricultural University Dera Ismail Khan has added one more bus to its fleet to facilitate its students.

According to the university’s spokesman, the new addition in the transport fleet would help overcome the issue of overloading in the university vehicles.

He said the new coaster was received from MNA Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur following special efforts of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakib Ullah.

He said students and staff at the university expressed their happiness over this development and extended their gratitude to Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and MNA Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr. Shakib Ullah stated that the provision of the new coaster would improve the transportation services for students.

In his message to students, Professor Dr. Shakib Ullah emphasized the importance of acquiring modern education and contributing to the development of the country and the nation.

The VC expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and MNA Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur for their continuous interest in solving the university's issues.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Vehicles Dera Ismail Khan From

Recent Stories

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

1 hour ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

1 hour ago
 UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

1 hour ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

1 hour ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

2 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

2 hours ago
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

3 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan