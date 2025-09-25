Agricultural University DIKhan speeds up admission campaign for Fall 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan has intensified its admissions campaign for the Fall Session 2025-26 with a renewed commitment to providing quality education, terming it the hallmark of the institution.

According to the University’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), an important meeting was held on the special directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah and was presided over by Registrar Zaib-ul-Qamar.

Additional Registrar Dr. Ali Abid, Personal Staff Officer Shehraz Ahmed Mughal, lecturers, and teaching assistants attended the meeting in large numbers.

The PRO stated that the Vice Chancellor’s message was read out during the meeting, underscoring that the university’s mission is to offer maximum opportunities for modern, high-quality education to students.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that no compromise would be made on academic standards and that efforts would be made to further improve the teaching and research environment.

The University of Agriculture has announced admissions in a wide range of undergraduate programs including BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BS Biochemistry, Zoology, Biotechnology, Computer Science, Forensic Science, Forestry, Botany, Chemistry, Animal Sciences, Economics with Agriculture Technology, English, Islamic Studies, Mathematics, BBA (Hons), B.

Ed, BS Radiology Technology, BS Dental Technology, BS Medical Laboratory Technology, as well as various diplomas in Agriculture Sciences, Livestock Assistance, Poultry Production & Management, Fish Farming, Artificial Insemination, Floriculture & Landscaping, and Health, Safety & Environment.

In addition, the university offers Associate Degree (ADS/ADA) programs in English, Mathematics, Economics, Islamic Studies, Computer Science, Zoology, and Biochemistry.

The PRO said that admissions can be applied online through the official website www.uad.edu.pk, while applicants can also contact the admissions cell or call 0966-750151 for further details.

The administration reiterated its resolve to utilize all available resources to make the Agricultural University DIKhan one of the leading educational institutions in the country by ensuring quality education, research facilities, and student support services to prepare the future builders of Pakistan, the PRO added.