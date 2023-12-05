Agricultural University hold seminar on "Soil and Water: A Source of Life"

The Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences Agricultural University here on Tuesday marked Global Soil Day with a seminar titled "Soil and Water: A Source of Life" aimed to raise awareness about the critical role of soil and water in sustaining life and promoting environmental well-being

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences Agricultural University here on Tuesday marked Global Soil Day with a seminar titled "Soil and Water: A Source of Life" aimed to raise awareness about the critical role of soil and water in sustaining life and promoting environmental well-being.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Directorate General of Soil and Conservation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht, while addressing the gathering, expressed his joy at commemorating Global Soil Day.

He emphasized the pivotal role of soil in ensuring food security, highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the first province to formulate a comprehensive food security policy.

Dr. Jahan Bakht extended gratitude to the special guest, former Dean Professor (Retd.) Dr. Riaz Khattak, for his valuable presence.

Deputy Director of Soil and Water Conservation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Professor Dr. Riaz Khattak, and District Officer Soil and Water Conservation Department Buner, Dr. Furqan Allah, shed light on the importance of soil during their speeches.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Jahan Bakht underscored the challenges posed by climate change on agricultural lands.

He noted a gradual decline in fertility due to reduced rainfall, increased soil erosion from torrential rains, and transformation of land into deserts.

Dr. Bakht urged collective efforts to address these issues and emphasized the need for public awareness.

He further stressed the importance of planting more trees to combat environmental pollution and prevent soil degradation.

With approximately 60 to 70 percent of Pakistan's population dependent on agriculture, safeguarding the land requires diligent efforts, he added.

Dr. Bakht called for expert consideration of factors affecting soil health and the formulation of practical measures to mitigate threats to food security.

In the concluding session, participants, under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht, were briefed on the significance of soil and water, followed by a ceremonial cake cutting to celebrate the occasion.

APP/ash/