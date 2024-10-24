Agricultural University holds book fair, attractive students in droves

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A book fair was held at Agricultural University Dera Ismail Khan to promote book reading among students.

According to the university’s spokesman, the fair was organized on directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah to provide students, faculty, and researchers access to modern academic resources.

A large number of students attended the book fair, exploring various topics and examining the available books on various stalls.

The university administration praised the significance of such activities and encouraged students to participate in more similar events.

The book fair featured publications from local and international publishers, covering diverse fields such as agriculture, scientific research, social sciences, and literature.

Additionally, sessions on modern technology and research journals were conducted, which sparked keen interest among the students.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeeb Allah said the university was committed to expanding its services in education and research.

He said such positive activities played a significant role in promoting researched-based education.

APP/slm