Agricultural University Hosts Day-long Awareness Session On Project, Idea Presentation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Agricultural University hosts day-long awareness session on Project, Idea Presentation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Prime Minister’s Youth Development Center at the Agricultural University of Peshawar, in collaboration with the Farabi Sciences Hub, organized a one-day awareness session titled "Project and Ideas Presentation."

Over 100 innovative ideas and projects were submitted during the event.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht, graced the session as the chief guest.

In his address, he highlighted the challenges faced by students pursuing BS, MS, and PhD research, stating that much of the research remains limited to fulfilling degree requirements. Post-graduation, students often exhaust themselves searching for jobs instead of capitalizing on their research.

Dr. Jahan Bakht emphasized the evolving job market, shaped by modern technology, which offers numerous opportunities for educated youth to create employment for themselves and others.

He discussed the university’s efforts to bridge the gap between academic research and commercial opportunities. Under the Higher education Commission’s Prime Minister’s Youth Development Center initiative, the university aims to launch the Project and Ideas Presentation program across other universities in the province, introducing student projects to industries for commercialization.

The program also seeks to train new students, helping them overcome challenges in starting research and projects. Dr. Jahan Bakht urged participants to take full advantage of the session and plan their future endeavors.

He commended the efforts of Dr. Anwar Ali Shad, Director of Student Counseling, Placement, and Human Resource Development, along with his team, including Kashif Ali and other experts.

Dr. Anwar Ali Shad outlined the objectives of the session, while Kashif Ali presented insights into the future of work and hybrid/remote models. Guest of Honor Tamim Uddin delivered a talk on Amazon Web Services Cloud Computing. MS students Saira Gohar, Chashman Ali Khan, Hiba Tanveer, Tajdar Alam Khan, Kamran Ali, Ali Raza, Muhammad Saleh, and Abdul Aziz showcased their projects.

Concluding the event, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jahan Bakht praised the students for their dedication and distributed certificates of appreciation among them.

