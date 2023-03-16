Agricultural University Peshawar hold one-day Seminar on Human Nutrition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Department of Human Nutrition, Faculty of Nutrition Sciences, University of Agriculture, Peshawar, in collaboration with the Institute of Basic Sciences, Khyber Medical University, organized a one-day awareness seminar titled "Nutrition Advocacy and Awareness Seminar" here on Thursday.

Dean Faculty of Nutrition Sciences Professor Dr. Muhammad Ayub presided over the session in the seminar that aimed at to promote health and create awareness about nutritious food. Dean Faculty of Nutrition Sciences Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ayub and Chairman Department of Nutrition Sciences Dr. Imran Khan welcomed the participants and said that the aim of this seminar was to highlight the importance of health and diet.

Dr. Khalid Iqbal of Institute of Basic Medical Sciences, Khyber Medical University, Imran Khan of UNICEF Pakistan Nutrition Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Darya Khan of Nutrition Coordinator, Nutrition International gave lectures and Dr. Ziauddin of Department of Human Nutrition, University of Agriculture, Peshawar gave the closing remarks.

Dr. Muhammad Abbas, Dr. Humira Wasila, Dr. Nimatullah, Dr. Muhammad Arif, Miss Shamaila, Muhammad Samiullah, Bilal Khan and a large number of students participated on this occasion.