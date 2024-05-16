Agricultural University’s Role Laudable In Quality Education: VC
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Prof Dr. Shakibullah on Thursday said that top priority was being accorded to promotion of quality education and development of the university.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting which was attended by Registrar Abdul Basit Khan, along with the deans of all departments and other officials of the university administration.
As part of efforts, the VC said that new departments were being launched to prepare students to meet the emerging market’s requirements.
He said that Agricultural University was ranked among the best universities not only in the area but also in the country.
However, he said that collective efforts would be made to ensure further development of the university which was effectively providing quality education to students from districts like Bhakkar, Layyah, Taunsa, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and South Waziristan.
He also recommended the introduction of more programs and various diplomas.
He directed the officials concerned to fulfill all legal requirements for provision of more facilities to students in the relevant departments.
He also underlined the need for taking concrete measures to ensure availability of required staff and resolve relevant issues so that these new departments can be started as soon as possible.
