Open Menu

Agricultural University’s Role Laudable In Quality Education: VC

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Agricultural university’s role laudable in quality education: VC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Prof Dr. Shakibullah on Thursday said that top priority was being accorded to promotion of quality education and development of the university.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting which was attended by Registrar Abdul Basit Khan, along with the deans of all departments and other officials of the university administration.

As part of efforts, the VC said that new departments were being launched to prepare students to meet the emerging market’s requirements.

He said that Agricultural University was ranked among the best universities not only in the area but also in the country.

However, he said that collective efforts would be made to ensure further development of the university which was effectively providing quality education to students from districts like Bhakkar, Layyah, Taunsa, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and South Waziristan.

He also recommended the introduction of more programs and various diplomas.

He directed the officials concerned to fulfill all legal requirements for provision of more facilities to students in the relevant departments.

He also underlined the need for taking concrete measures to ensure availability of required staff and resolve relevant issues so that these new departments can be started as soon as possible.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Education Agriculture Bhakkar Lakki Marwat Tank Market All From Best Top

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

32 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

2 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

5 hours ago
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

14 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

14 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

14 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

14 hours ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

14 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan