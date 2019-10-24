Agriculture Advisory Committee to meet on October 29

District Agriculture Advisory Committee and District Agriculture task force for Spurious Pesticides and Fertilizers will meet on October 29

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :District Agriculture Advisory Committee and District Agriculture task force for Spurious Pesticides and Fertilizers will meet on October 29.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed will preside over the meeting while officers of the Agriculture Department will attend the meeting.