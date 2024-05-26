Open Menu

Agriculture Backbone Of Country, Says Saqib Ali

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, said that agriculture was the backbone of our economy and Pakistan's future is linked with agriculture.

He expressed these views during his visit to the early cotton MNH 75 Sultan fields at Chaudhry Imtiaz Farm at Adhiwala on Sunday.

He added that Punjab holds special importance as approximately 70 percent of the country's total cotton production comes from Punjab.

He said that the cotton not only kept the wheel of the national textile industry running but also generates foreign exchange through its export.

Mr Saqib further said that the agricultural staff was always present in the field to guide farmers.

He advised farmers to irrigate crops according to the needs and weather conditions.

On this occasion, Deputy District Officer Agriculture Extension Rana Habib-ur-Rehman, Assistant Director Agriculture Dr. Khalid, Inspector Khurram Nawazish Raza, Muhammad Ramzan, and other agriculture department staff along with progressive farmers Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmed, Malik Shakir Maitla, and other farmers were also present.

APP/qbs-sak

1700 hrs

