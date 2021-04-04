Agriculture backbone of national economy: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food, Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Sunday said the agriculture has great importance as it was the backbone of the national economy.

Talking to ptv, he said the government was taking concrete steps to improve the agriculture sector and facilitate the farmers.

The minister said there was dire need to introduce modern technology in the sector for achieving desirous results from it, adding farmers should use land laser technology to get fruitful results and enhancing production of crops.

He said that the incumbent government is devising various policies for uplift of the agriculture and steps were being taken to put it on modern ways.

He said that Prime Minister Imran khan has special interest in uplift of the Agriculture and he is well aware of the issues, faced by the growers.

The government had fixed the wheat support price at Rs1800 per 40 kg for welfare and prosperity of the cultivators, he added.

He said that the Covid-19 pandemic had affected the economy at the world level including Pakistan, and we will have to play role together to uplift the country.

Replying to a question, he said the government wanted to get benefits from China regarding to improve agriculture sector.

Syed Fakhar Imam said the government would import 3 million ton wheat for current year to bridge the gape between demand and supply as it had placed its order and booked the wheat for the purpose.

He said the country could increase production of livestock and fruits through introducing modern technology and both the things could export at the world level.