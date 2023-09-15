Open Menu

Agriculture-based Project Underway To Ease Economic Problems: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Agriculture S.M Tanveer has said that a project aimed at reducing economic problems with the help of agriculture is being implemented.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which reviewed proposals for setting up a Women Resource Centre in Layyah and providing economic opportunities to women here on Friday.

He said that women would be provided with consultation regarding setting up industry based on agriculture.

S.M Tanveer said that training on kitchen gardening would also be provided to people and added that women could perform well if given opportunities. He said that the connection of the Layyah Women Chamber with Lahore and chambers of other cities would be improved.

