MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Ata Tarar said on Thursday that government was paying special attention to all sectors with particular focus on agriculture to harness its strong potential that could drive Pakistan to prosperity and development.

The SAPM was addressing a ceremony held here at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif distributed laptops and cheque among youth under "Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme and Youth business and Agriculture Loan Scheme." Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb , Punjab Governor Engineer Muhammad Baligh Ur Rahman, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of State for Interior Abdur Rahman Kanju, former and present legislators, vice chancellors of different universities, teachers and students were present.

Ata Tarar said that Pakistan was an agriculture rich country and the sector could play a vital role for prosperity and development of the country.

He said, there was no dearth of resources in Pakistan and urged to use resources properly for uplift of the country.

The SAPM stressed the need to root out corruption and eliminate the culture of nepotism.

Nations that keep nurturing the culture of nepotism could hardly taste the fruits of development, he said adding the incumbent government was committed to move forward leaving the unjust practices of nepotism behind.

He said that the government was taking all possible steps under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to eradicate poverty and unemployment.

"Pakistan will soon be standing on its own feet." he added.

He said that 68 per cent of population comprised youth and PM Shehbaz had a vision to strengthen and enable them to contribute to the economy as potent engine of growth and materialize the dream of Digital Pakistan.

Distribution of laptop computers and loans among youth was a testimony to this fact, he added.

He said, Rs 30 billion worth of loans were extended to youth during last five months while another Rs 80 billion would be disbursed during the current fiscal year 2023-24 under PM's Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme.

He said, equipping youth with gadgets of the time to meet present day challenges was their right and Prime Minister was extending this right to talented students on merit.

He added that 100,000 laptop computers were being distributed among the students.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima hailed the prime minister's initiative for investment on youth, adding it would help youngsters stand on their own feet and contribute to the national development process in a big way.