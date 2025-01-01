Open Menu

Agriculture Census 2025 Kicks Off In District Matiari

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Agriculture Census 2025 kicks off in district Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh formally inaugurated the Agriculture Census 2025 by initiating the building numbering process.

District Monitoring Officer Liaquat Ali Ghanghro and Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh accompanied him on this occasion.

The census operation, running from January 1 to February 10, 2025, will cover 59 blocks across the district, comprising 29 urban and 30 rural areas.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, four supervisors and 30 enumerators had been deployed for the census, with an additional 10% reserve staff on standby. Personnel from various departments, including Livestock, Agriculture Extension and education had been assigned to the task, while police support had also been ensured to handle any emergencies during the census.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted that the Primary objective of the census was to collect reliable agricultural data, which will help address food insecurity and boost agricultural productivity. The collected information will serve as a critical resource for developing the agricultural sector and shaping government policies.

He further stated that the census was being conducted under the vision of the prime minister and the guidance of Federal minister for planning, development and special initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics was overseeing the operation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Police Ahsan Iqbal Education Agriculture Matiari January February From Government

Recent Stories

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agre ..

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga

20 minutes ago
 At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd ..

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

36 minutes ago
 Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

37 minutes ago
 Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

44 minutes ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

1 hour ago
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

2 hours ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

2 hours ago
 Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

3 hours ago
 Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan