Agriculture Census 2025 Kicks Off In District Matiari
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh formally inaugurated the Agriculture Census 2025 by initiating the building numbering process.
District Monitoring Officer Liaquat Ali Ghanghro and Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh accompanied him on this occasion.
The census operation, running from January 1 to February 10, 2025, will cover 59 blocks across the district, comprising 29 urban and 30 rural areas.
According to a handout issued on Wednesday, four supervisors and 30 enumerators had been deployed for the census, with an additional 10% reserve staff on standby. Personnel from various departments, including Livestock, Agriculture Extension and education had been assigned to the task, while police support had also been ensured to handle any emergencies during the census.
The Deputy Commissioner highlighted that the Primary objective of the census was to collect reliable agricultural data, which will help address food insecurity and boost agricultural productivity. The collected information will serve as a critical resource for developing the agricultural sector and shaping government policies.
He further stated that the census was being conducted under the vision of the prime minister and the guidance of Federal minister for planning, development and special initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics was overseeing the operation.
