Agriculture Credit Disbursement Grew 33.8%
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Agriculture sector credit disbursement during Financial Year 2023-24 increased by 33.8 percent as compared to the credit disbursement of the corresponding period of the last year.
According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2023-24 launched here Tuesday, during July-March FY 2024, agricultural
lending by financial institutions totaled Rs 1,635.2 billion, achieving 72.7 percent of the overall annual target and marking a 33.8 percent increase from Rs 1,221.9 billion disbursed during the same period last year.
The outstanding portfolio of agricultural loans increased by Rs 105.8 billion, reaching Rs 818.7 billion at the end of March 2024, compared to Rs 712.9 billion at the end of March 2023, reflecting a 14.8 percent growth. The number of outstanding borrowers reached 2.70 million by the end of March 2024.
The sectoral breakup of agriculture financing during July-March FY2024 shows that out of the total disbursement of
Rs 1,635.
2 billion, the farm sector received Rs 876.7 billion (53.6 percent) while Rs 758.5 billion (46.4 percent) was disbursed to the non-farm sector.
Under the Markup Waiver Scheme (MWS) for subsistence farmers against agriculture loans with outstanding balances (including markup) of up to Rs 500,000 per loan that were regular as of June 30, 2022. Under the scheme, banks provided mark-up waiver of Rs 2.96 billion to eligible farmers, where 50 percent of the waived amount (Rs 1.48 billion) was borne by government.
Under the Markup Subsidy Scheme for revival of agriculture/livestock sectors against loans of up to Rs 500,000 to
subsistence farmers Rs 10.05 billion was disbursed to 43,465 borrowers during its term, which ended on December 31, 2023.
Under the Interest Free Loans and Risk Sharing Scheme for Landless Farmers up to Rs 200,000 in flood affected areas. Rs 5.8 billion was disbursed to 47,425 borrowers and the scheme ended on December 31, 2023.
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Executive Development Committee of GB Council approves PC-1 of GB Secretariat Office Building1 minute ago
-
Ch. Shujaat, Ch. Shafay visit Iranian Consulate11 minutes ago
-
10 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting11 minutes ago
-
FBR tax collection sees steady growth11 minutes ago
-
NHA resolves issues relating Peshawar Northern Bypass project11 minutes ago
-
BZU, Cardiff University sign agreement for doctoral fellowship11 minutes ago
-
DCs to indicate places for minorities' graveyards: Ramesh Singh Arora21 minutes ago
-
Resource to utilize for provision of clean environment on Eid: Mir Gul21 minutes ago
-
Pak HC Dr Faisal inaugurates Tech Destination Pakistan Pavilion in London21 minutes ago
-
FWMC to ensure ideal cleanliness during Eid days: Rauf Ahmad21 minutes ago
-
PMD forecasts very hot weather on June 12 and 13;advises to people take precautions31 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews security measures for Chinese nationals31 minutes ago