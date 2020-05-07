UrduPoint.com
Agriculture Department Conduct Spray To Eradicate Locusts, Larvae

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:53 PM

Agriculture Department conduct spray to eradicate locusts, larvae

The Department of Agriculture has conducting survey and spray in different areas to eradicate locusts and larvae and the process of spray in different areas across the district continued

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) : The Department of Agriculture has conducting survey and spray in different areas to eradicate locusts and larvae and the process of spray in different areas across the district continued.

According to details, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, the Department of Agriculture, has launched the process of spraying for eradication of locust (Tiddi Dall) in different areas and in this regard, locusts was eradicated at the identified places in Kot Zafar area of Union Council Loni of Tehsil Kalachi.

On this occasion, the representatives of the Department of Agriculture said that the locusts has the ability to cross 80km distance in a day time and they are changing time and again but the since his arrival in Dera Ismail Khan, timely steps have been taken to bring the situation under control.

He further said that the survey is being carried out continuously in this regard and wherever the presence of larvae is identified in their presence or breeding, immediate spraying is carried out in the concerned areas so that locusts for its timely eradication and safety to standing corps.

