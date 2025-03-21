Open Menu

Agriculture Department Issues Recommendations For Better Wheat Care

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Agriculture department issues recommendations for better wheat care

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Agriculture Department,Sialkot on Friday issued recommendations for better care of wheat.

According to a spokesperson,Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Department Sialkot,Dr. Rana Qurban Ali Khan said that wheat farmers should complete the last irrigation by March 25,keeping in mind the condition of the crop,weather and water requirements. However,if the crop is green, late-planted wheat can be watered.

He further said that in case of attack of slow-growing wheat crop,never use agricultural pesticides and only spray with cold water.

He said that regularly inspect the crop to remove plants affected by “Kangyari” and remove the plants affected by this disease and bury them in the ground.Increase the watering interval in fields affected by” Kangyari”.

Farmers should complete the necessary arrangements in advance to ensure the tolerance and management of the wheat crop,he added.

Recent Stories

March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

36 minutes ago
 Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World ..

Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zaye ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event

11 hours ago
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation

12 hours ago
 Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers duri ..

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season

12 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai m ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Pr ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations

13 hours ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterit ..

UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan