Agriculture department organizes awareness seminar on Parthenium

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Agriculture Extension Department Mansehra Tuesday organized a seminar to aware students about the threats associated with Parthenium plant, at Govt. High school Oghi.

District Director Agriculture Manshera, Aurangzeb Khan delivered a lecture about Parthinum plant, locally known as Gajar Boti. He said that it is an indigenous invasive weed specie that is spreading throughout Pakistan and also in the world.

Aurangzeb Khan stated that its unchecked spread has affected the growth of many common medicinal plants growing in wastelands.

The weed has many adverse effects on human beings, livestock, crop production, and biodiversity adding the weed can germinate, grow, mature and reached to seed bearing stage in four weeks.

Agriculture Officer Oghi, Muhammad Altaf said that increased growth of the weed in Hazara division poses a serious threat to health of the inhabitants.