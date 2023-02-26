Agriculture department seeks application for sunflower production contest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department sought applications from farmers for their participation in the sunflower production contest for the year 2023-24.

According to the department, farmers hailing from Bahawalnagr, Bhakhar, DG Khan, Khanewal, Layyah, Lodhran, Multan, Vehari, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Sialkot, Okara and Mianwali can join the contest.

They should have at least three acres of sunflower for the contest. Tenants are also eligible to submit applications. The forms can be obtained from the concerned deputy director's office.

However, government employees of grade 17, officials of the agriculture department, relatives of parliamentarians and senators cannot participate in the contest. The winners of the contest will be given cash prizes.