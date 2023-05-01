UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Department Staff Directed To Remain Alert To Deal With Rain Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Agriculture Department staff directed to remain alert to deal with rain incidents

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture Balochistan Umaid Ali Khokhar has directed the director generals, field officers and staff of all wings of the Agriculture Department to remain alert to deal with any untoward incident and emergency situation during the recent rains in the province.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Secretary Agriculture said that in view of unexpected rains in Balochistan, bulldozers and other machinery of the Agriculture Department have been kept on standby to deal with any emergency situation.

The Secretary further said that the field officers and the staff of the Agriculture Department are also been instructed to remain in close contact with the district administration to deal with any untoward incident and emergency. "The officers and staff of the Department of Agriculture in the province had rendered their services during the flood in past and they are still ready to play their role in case of any emergency," he maintained.

Related Topics

Balochistan Flood Agriculture Alert All Rains

Recent Stories

‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned o ..

‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned out to be a thief,’ says Mary ..

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

21 minutes ago
 EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

28 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Bookselle ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Booksellers Conference

43 minutes ago
 Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Isla ..

Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan b ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan being held in Doha from today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.