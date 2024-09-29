Open Menu

Agriculture Department To Set Up Four Model Agri-malls: Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Sunday that four model Agri-Malls would be set up in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, and Sahiwal soon.

During his visit to the Chief Minister Punjab Kisan card distribution centre in Multan, he said efforts were under way to transform agriculture in the province, under the directions of chief minister Punjab. He said that 136 centres had been established at tehsil level across the province for distribution of Kisan cards. Over one million farmers have been registered for getting Kisan card, which would be fully activated by mid-October.

He explained that the Kisan card could be used to purchase agricultural inputs like fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides at controlled rates from registered dealers.

In addition, he mentioned that biometric counters were being increased at Kisan card distribution centers to save time for the farmers. There has been a tremendous response to the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Scheme by farmers as over 8,00,000 applications have been received so far, he added.

Under the scheme, 9,500 tractors would be provided with a subsidy of up to Rs one million per tractor.

