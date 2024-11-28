Agriculture Department, university join hands for ‘Grow More Wheat’ campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan has joined hands with the Agriculture Extension Department, to accelerate momentum of Punjab government’s "Grow More Wheat" campaign and give a boost to wheat production across the province.

Vice Chancellor of MNSUA and the Commissioner Multan launched the initiative here Thursday. A dedicated team of 400 MNSUA students, supported by their advisors, would continue to actively collaborate with the agriculture department to drive this impactful initiative forward, MNSUA spokesman said in a statement.

Agricultural experts from MNSUAM and agriculture extension department have stressed the critical need to enhance per-acre wheat yield to meet the country’s growing food demands. Increasing wheat production is vital not only for ensuring food security but also for strengthening Pakistan’s economy by making agriculture more profitable for farmers.

As part of the campaign, university students and Agriculture department officers are educating farmers on the benefits of using certified seeds.

Pamphlets and informational materials on modern wheat cultivation techniques are being distributed to farmers. The campaign also highlights government schemes introduced by the Chief Minister Punjab, which include substantial cash rewards for cultivating wheat over larger areas. Furthermore, farmers planting wheat on 12.5 to 25 acres are eligible to enter a draw to win one of 1,000 free tractors, providing a powerful incentive for large-scale wheat farming.

To ensure the smooth execution of these efforts, a Help Desk was established at the university to oversee student activities and provide necessary support. Faculty members at MNSUA are offering guidance and closely monitoring the team to ensure the campaign’s effectiveness. Recent updates indicate that wheat sowing targets are being effectively met, demonstrating the campaign's impressive progress and the commitment of all involved.

By integrating modern agricultural practices, government incentives, and proactive student-led outreach, the "Grow More Wheat" campaign is paving the way for a more productive and prosperous agricultural future in Punjab.