Agriculture Dept Achieves Surplus Wheat Sowing In Lodhran Dist
Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The agriculture department has achieved a surplus wheat sowing
target as wheat was sown over 398,000 acres of land against the
set target of 396,000 acres for district Lodhran this year.
Talking to APP here on Sunday, Deputy Director Agriculture Malik Zafar
said that wheat sowing of 'Grow More Wheat' campaign remained
successful.
He said the teams of department were present in the field to guide
and motivate farmers for maximum sowing to meet food security in
the country.
He further informed that 16.5 million acres wheat sowing target was
set for Punjab province during the current year.
The agriculture official further informed that the provincial government
had announced 1000 laser land levelers for cultivation of 12.5 to 25 acres
wheat while 1000 tractors would be provided over sowing wheat
upto 25 acres wheat.
He said that canal water was also provided to farmers for sowing wheat
and farmers cultivated wheat on large scale this year.
Kisan Cards were given to farmers and they get seeds, fertilizers and
others from registered dealers through the cards, he added.
