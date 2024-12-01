Open Menu

Agriculture Dept Achieves Surplus Wheat Sowing In Lodhran Dist

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Agriculture dept achieves surplus wheat sowing in Lodhran dist

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The agriculture department has achieved a surplus wheat sowing

target as wheat was sown over 398,000 acres of land against the

set target of 396,000 acres for district Lodhran this year.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Deputy Director Agriculture Malik Zafar

said that wheat sowing of 'Grow More Wheat' campaign remained

successful.

He said the teams of department were present in the field to guide

and motivate farmers for maximum sowing to meet food security in

the country.

He further informed that 16.5 million acres wheat sowing target was

set for Punjab province during the current year.

The agriculture official further informed that the provincial government

had announced 1000 laser land levelers for cultivation of 12.5 to 25 acres

wheat while 1000 tractors would be provided over sowing wheat

upto 25 acres wheat.

He said that canal water was also provided to farmers for sowing wheat

and farmers cultivated wheat on large scale this year.

Kisan Cards were given to farmers and they get seeds, fertilizers and

others from registered dealers through the cards, he added.

