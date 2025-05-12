Agriculture Dept advises farmers to complete cotton sowing by 15th

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department has urged cotton farmers to complete sowing by May 15 for optimal yield.

According to officials, the farmers should use government-approved Bt cotton seeds and ensure at least 10% of their land is sown with non-Bt varieties to prevent pest resistance.

The department advised farmers to purchase certified and tagged seeds from authorized dealers. For best results, 6 kg of delinted seeds per acre or 8 kg of raw seeds per acre should be used if germination exceeds 75%. Farmers must treat seeds with recommended insecticides to protect against whitefly and other pests for the first month.

For cultivation, ridge sowing is recommended as it helps control weeds, improves fertilizer efficiency, and reduces waterlogging risks during rains. In areas with water shortages, farmers should prepare ridges and plant seeds manually, while those with adequate water can use drill sowing with 2.5 feet between rows.

The department also suggested maintaining 23,000 plants per acre for crops sown in May. If plants grow to 1.5–2 feet tall, farmers should skip one row and mound soil on the next to form ridges, ensuring better growth and yield.