Agriculture Dept announces 50pc subsidy on rice seeds to facilitate farmers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Agriculture Department Lower Dir district has announced 50 percent subsidy on rice seeds to help farmers and growers in the wake of coronavirus situation in the province.

Talking to media persons at his office in Lower district, Murad Ali, Director Agriculture, said the subsidy has been announced to facilitate farmers in sowing of rice during this difficult situation arisen due to spread of coronavirus.

He said food for people was as important as of health and the subsidy would help provide the much needed assistance to farmers in sowing of rice crop on their agricultural land.

He said 15,000 kilogram rice seed has been provided by provincial government to Lower Dir district for the present season and it would be provided to farmers on 50 percent subsidy.

Murad asked the farmers to contact their concerned farms centres for getting the rice seeds on subsidized rate.

He said the department would provide seeds to farmers at homes in case farmers face difficulty in getting transport in the prevailing difficult situation.

The director urged farmers to contact on helpline 03461117070 of the Agriculture Department for assistance.