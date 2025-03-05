Agriculture Dept Backbone Of Development, Prosperity Of Balochistan: Zehri
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 05:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Wednesday said that the agriculture sector is like the backbone of the development and prosperity of the province.
He said that agriculture is the source of livelihood of most of the people of the province, developing the agriculture department on modern lines is one of our top priorities.
He expressed these views while on the occasion of the review departmental briefing on behalf of the department.
On this occasion, besides Secretary Agriculture and Cooperatives Noor Ahmed Pirkani, DGs of the Agriculture and Cooperatives Department and other high officials were also present.
On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture Noor Ahmed Pirkani briefed the Provincial Minister about the overall performance of the department and the decisions taken in the previous meeting and said that agriculture is an important sector in the economic development of the province.
If agriculture develops, the province will also move towards development, he said.
All the DGs of the Agriculture Department gave a detailed briefing to the Provincial Minister regarding their respective sectors on the overall performance of their respective sectors.
The provincial minister was also informed about the performance and problems.
Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that if our province has to develop economically, then it is inevitable to promote the agriculture sector saying that the agriculture sector is directly or indirectly linked to every person in the province.
If agriculture develops, the landlord will be prosperous and the effects of the landlord's prosperity will be felt on the entire province, he said.
The Minister said that if the province is to stand on its own feet, then it is an essential element to make the agriculture sector active and compatible with the requirements of the present era.
