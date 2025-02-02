Agriculture Dept Discusses Wheat Advisory
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Agriculture Department organized a special meeting to formulate an advisory for wheat crops in irrigated and rain-fed areas of the province.
Experts conducted a detailed review of wheat conditions in both regions and developed recommendations accordingly. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Sahu chaired the meeting. He said that separate advisories have been prepared for irrigated and rain-fed wheat. He emphasized that all possible resources and channels are being utilized to provide farmers with these guidelines.
Considering the current weather conditions, advisories are being issued to wheat farmers to ensure better crop management.
Field activities of the Agriculture Department are being intensified to guide farmers on best agricultural practices. Additionally, special coordination with the Irrigation Department has been made to ensure the timely availability of canal water for wheat crops.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director Generals of Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Ismat Kahloon, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, and other officials.
Recent Stories
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5-day polio-eradication drive to begin in AJK tomorrow, Feb 036 minutes ago
-
Agriculture dept discusses wheat advisory7 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt takes steps to address shortage of senior registrars7 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in Malakand firing7 minutes ago
-
CPDR hosts pioneering workshop in AJ&K17 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrest 5 suspects, recover arms17 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab 2,637 lawbreakers, seize looted cash & valuables worth 244 mln36 minutes ago
-
44% work on development schemes completed: Commissioner37 minutes ago
-
Training session for polio monitoring officers37 minutes ago
-
Kohat Education Board gears up for transparent Matriculation exams37 minutes ago
-
WOW festival 2025 concludes with grand celebrations at Alhamra46 minutes ago
-
Lawyer found murdered in Shalimar Colony flat46 minutes ago