Agriculture dept discusses wheat advisory

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Agriculture Department organized a special meeting to formulate an advisory for wheat crops in irrigated and rain-fed areas of the province.

Experts conducted a detailed review of wheat conditions in both regions and developed recommendations accordingly. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Sahu chaired the meeting. He said that separate advisories have been prepared for irrigated and rain-fed wheat. He emphasized that all possible resources and channels are being utilized to provide farmers with these guidelines.

Considering the current weather conditions, advisories are being issued to wheat farmers to ensure better crop management.

Field activities of the Agriculture Department are being intensified to guide farmers on best agricultural practices. Additionally, special coordination with the Irrigation Department has been made to ensure the timely availability of canal water for wheat crops.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director Generals of Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Ismat Kahloon, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, and other officials.