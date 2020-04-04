UrduPoint.com
Agriculture Dept Ensuring Supply Of Fruit, Vegetables To People: Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:54 PM

Agriculture (Marketing) Special Secretary Waqar Hussain has said that the Punjab Agriculture Department is ensuring supply of fruits and vegetables from agricultural markets to people

He was presiding over a meeting to review provision of fruits and vegetables from the agricultural markets in the province, here on Saturday.

Demand and supply in agricultural markets of the province was being reviewed on daily basis, he added.

Waqar Hussain said that agricultural markets were working as usual and precautionary measures were being adopted to ensure safety of all concerned from coronavirus.

He said that anti-germs spray had been carried out in all markets besides provision of protective equipment to the on-duty staff.

