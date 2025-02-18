Agriculture dept essential for development of Balochistan’s economy: Kakar

Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that the agriculture sector is the cornerstone of Balochistan’s economy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Vice Chairman of the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that the agriculture sector is the cornerstone of Balochistan’s economy.

He said that the government is taking numerous initiatives to develop this sector and the Kachhi Canal Project would play a crucial role in boosting agriculture in the province.

The Balochistan Board of Investment is actively working to promote investment in agriculture, he said in his statement issued here.

He emphasized that Balochistan is known as the “Fruit Basket of Pakistan,” producing approximately 1 million tons of fruit annually.

“Key investment opportunities in this sector include corporate farming in the command areas of Kachhi and Pat Feeder canals, as well as tunnel farming in water-scarce lands”, he said.

He said that additionally, value addition through processing could further enhance agricultural output adding that the growth of this sector would not only strengthen Balochistan’s economy but also improve the livelihoods of farmers and the general public.

Bilal Khan Kakar further highlighted that Balochistan plays a significant role in Pakistan’s overall agricultural production saying that with unique climatic conditions and fertile soil, the province is ideal for cultivating a wide range of high-value crops.

It is particularly renowned for the production of apples, apricots, dates, pomegranates, grapes, almonds, and vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and garlic. These products are not only essential for domestic consumption but also hold great value in international markets due to their quality and taste, he said.

He said that Balochistan produces approximately 2.32 million tons of fruits and 3 million tons of vegetables annually, highlighting its significant contribution to the country’s food supply and exports.

Mr. Bilal Khan said that this abundant production underscores the province’s potential to meet growing demands, moreover, there are ample opportunities for value addition and the development of export-quality agricultural products.