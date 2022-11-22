Agriculture Dept, FAO distribute urea, wheat among flood hit farmers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Livestock, Dr Muhammad Israr on Tuesday visited the district agriculture office and distributed fertilizer, and wheat donated by the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to flood-affected farmers of the area.

Director General Agriculture Expansion, Jan Muhammad Khan, Coordinator FAO Pakistan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Livestock said that 22,750 flood-hit farmers of the province would be provided urea and wheat.

He informed that farmers of Swabi and Swat were provided urea and wheat during the first phase of the programme.

He said the distribution process for farmers of Nowshera and Charsadda has been started today and added that the provincial government in collaboration with FAO has been striving for the betterment and facilitation of farmers.

He said the majority of people living in rural areas are associated with the agriculture sector and efforts would continue to help out farmers affected by recent floods.