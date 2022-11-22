UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Dept, FAO Distribute Urea, Wheat Among Flood Hit Farmers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Agriculture Dept, FAO distribute urea, wheat among flood hit farmers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Livestock, Dr Muhammad Israr on Tuesday visited the district agriculture office and distributed fertilizer, and wheat donated by the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to flood-affected farmers of the area.

Director General Agriculture Expansion, Jan Muhammad Khan, Coordinator FAO Pakistan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Livestock said that 22,750 flood-hit farmers of the province would be provided urea and wheat.

He informed that farmers of Swabi and Swat were provided urea and wheat during the first phase of the programme.

He said the distribution process for farmers of Nowshera and Charsadda has been started today and added that the provincial government in collaboration with FAO has been striving for the betterment and facilitation of farmers.

He said the majority of people living in rural areas are associated with the agriculture sector and efforts would continue to help out farmers affected by recent floods.

Related Topics

Pakistan Swat Agriculture Charsadda Nowshera Swabi Government Wheat

Recent Stories

LCCI Export Trophy 2022:

LCCI Export Trophy 2022:

12 minutes ago
 PM Sharif to decide name of next COAS: Hassan Mur ..

PM Sharif to decide name of next COAS: Hassan Murtaz

16 minutes ago
 Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular ..

Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular hearing

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queu ..

Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queue to get NOC

58 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-ele ..

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

2 hours ago
 Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.