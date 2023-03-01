Agriculture dept imposes fine Rs 366,225 on dealers for selling expired pesticides

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Agriculture Department seized expired pesticides and imposed a fine of Rs 366,225 on different dealers.

According to agriculture tehsil official Khurram Shehzad, a team from the agriculture department inspected different shops and recovered expired and fake pesticides.

The shopkeepers were also booked with the police station concerned.

Khurram Shahzad stated that nobody would be allowed to sell expired pesticides to harm crops.