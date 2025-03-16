Open Menu

Agriculture Dept Issues Recommendations For Summer Vegetable Cultivation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Agriculture Dept issues recommendations for summer vegetable cultivation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department has issued recommendations for the cultivation of summer vegetables. According to the department's spokesperson, the ideal time for sowing vegetables such as bitter gourd, bottle gourd, sponge gourd, okra, eggplant, tomato, green chili, bell pepper, muskmelon, and cucumber is until the end of March.

Summer vegetables grow best at temperatures ranging between 20 to 35 degrees Celsius, while extreme temperature variations can negatively affect production. The spokesperson stated that fertile soil with good drainage and organic matter was essential for successful cultivation. Farmers are advised to mix well-decomposed farmyard manure into the soil at least one to two months before sowing to enhance soil fertility.

For better yield, seeds should be selected based on suitability to local weather conditions. The seeds must also be resistant to pests and diseases, with a minimum germination rate of 80%. The spokesperson further recommended transplanting tomato and chili seedlings when they reach 30 to 35 days old, ensuring proper spacing on raised beds. Similarly, crops like bitter gourd, bottle gourd, sponge gourd, muskmelon, cucumber, and okra should be sown along both sides of raised beds for optimal growth.

These recommendations aim to help farmers achieve better yields and improve the quality of summer vegetables across Punjab.

