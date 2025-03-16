Agriculture Dept Issues Recommendations For Summer Vegetable Cultivation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department has issued recommendations for the cultivation of summer vegetables. According to the department's spokesperson, the ideal time for sowing vegetables such as bitter gourd, bottle gourd, sponge gourd, okra, eggplant, tomato, green chili, bell pepper, muskmelon, and cucumber is until the end of March.
Summer vegetables grow best at temperatures ranging between 20 to 35 degrees Celsius, while extreme temperature variations can negatively affect production. The spokesperson stated that fertile soil with good drainage and organic matter was essential for successful cultivation. Farmers are advised to mix well-decomposed farmyard manure into the soil at least one to two months before sowing to enhance soil fertility.
For better yield, seeds should be selected based on suitability to local weather conditions. The seeds must also be resistant to pests and diseases, with a minimum germination rate of 80%. The spokesperson further recommended transplanting tomato and chili seedlings when they reach 30 to 35 days old, ensuring proper spacing on raised beds. Similarly, crops like bitter gourd, bottle gourd, sponge gourd, muskmelon, cucumber, and okra should be sown along both sides of raised beds for optimal growth.
These recommendations aim to help farmers achieve better yields and improve the quality of summer vegetables across Punjab.
Recent Stories
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM flays firing52 seconds ago
-
Agriculture Dept issues recommendations for summer vegetable cultivation53 seconds ago
-
3 WASA employees selected for Umrah56 seconds ago
-
Grilled fish draws people for Iftar parties at Peshawar’s Namak Mandi11 minutes ago
-
Notorious criminal killed in police encounter in Mansehra21 minutes ago
-
SCC Batrasi will be elevated to international standards: Sardar Shah Jehan21 minutes ago
-
Shahid Rind condemns blast near bus on Nushki-Dalbandin Highway21 minutes ago
-
Two held with recovery of fireworks' products in huge quantity21 minutes ago
-
Sameem Orphan Care Pakistan distributes Ramazan packages to 1,000 deserving families in Mardan21 minutes ago
-
NH&MP conducts road safety awareness session for drivers31 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives31 minutes ago
-
CM condemns attack on security forces31 minutes ago