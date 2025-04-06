Open Menu

Agriculture Dept Issues Wheat Harvesting Guidelines To Minimise Crop Loss

Published April 06, 2025

Agriculture dept issues wheat harvesting guidelines to minimise crop loss

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department has issued vital recommendations for the wheat harvesting process, urging farmers to follow proper techniques to avoid post-harvest losses of up to 10-12%.

According to a department spokesperson, harvesting, threshing, and storage are the most crucial stages of the wheat crop. Negligence during this phase can result in significant loss of yield.

Farmers are advised to make timely arrangements for laborers, reapers, threshers, tractors, tarpaulins or plastic sheets, and combine harvesters. If using combine harvesters, wheat straw choppers should also be utilized to properly manage the residue.

Before starting harvesting, farmers should monitor weather updates on tv and radio.

In case of expected rain, harvesting and threshing should be stopped immediately and only resumed when weather conditions improve. Already harvested wheat must be promptly covered with a sheet or tarpaulin to prevent moisture damage.

Additionally, the spokesperson advised bundling the wheat into small, manageable stacks with heads aligned in the same direction. Harvested wheat should be placed in small threshing yards located in elevated fields with proper drainage channels to avoid waterlogging.

Lastly, wheat should be transported from the field to storage facilities without delay after harvesting.

