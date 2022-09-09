UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Dept Launches Steps To Curb Smog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :In line with the direction of the Punjab government, the Agriculture Department has initiated measures to control smog during upcoming days.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hamid said here on Friday that stern legal action would be taken against those involved in burning residue of paddy crop.

He advised farmers to avoid this practice after harvesting paddy crop and said that burning of remains of crops was the major cause of environmental pollution. It also damaged organic matters of the soil, he added.

He asked them to apply Rotavator machine, disk hero or plough deeply and irrigate the field after applying half bag of urea to dump the remains of the crop. This process will also help to fertile the soil, he added.

