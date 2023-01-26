Agriculture dept organises awareness seminar on sunflower production

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Agriculture Department organised an awareness seminar, at Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) office on Thursday, with the aim of increasing sunflower production and creating awareness about the latest techniques of its cultivation.

Agricultural experts, officers of Agriculture department and a large numbers of farmers participated in the event.

Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain informed the farmers about the method of sunflower cultivation. He said that at present the government was also providing subsidy per acre on sunflower seeds to increase cultivation of oil seeds.

He said that for sunflower, farmers should use two kilograms of sunflower seeds per acre and cultivate government-approved varieties that were being subsidized, including Hyson 33 NK Armani, Agora 4 ,Agson 5270 and US 666 included.

There would also be a sunflower production competition in which the sunflower growers with the highest production would be rewarded by the government, he added.

The agri experts advised the growers to complete sunflower cultivation process by January 31, 2023.

They also disseminated useful advices to the farmers about sunflower.