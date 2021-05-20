UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agriculture Dept Proposes Establishment Of Veterinary University At Swat In Budget 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

Agriculture Dept proposes establishment of Veterinary University at Swat in budget 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Agriculture and Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Thursday proposed scores of mega projects including establishment of a public sector Veterinary University at Swat for inclusion in annual development program of upcoming budget 2021-22.

The projects were proposed during a high level review meeting presided over by KP Livestock and Agriculture Minister Mohibullah Khan, Secretary Israr Ahmed and director general of different directorates, chief planning officers and others here Thursday.

The meeting was informed that under Agriculture Extension Programme, focus would be made on increase of orchards, establishment of agriculture business authority and seeds industry, establishment of digital service platform, restoration of cultivable agriculture infertile lands, increasing honey production, transfer of tube wells on solar energy, research on different varieties of vegetables, establishment of Agriculture Mart at Peshawar, promoting aquaculture technology for increase of fish production, establishment of livestock and animal husbandry University at Swat and 250 civil veterinary dispensaries, increasing meat, milk and poultry's production, extension of breeding network, establishment of feeds research Institute and water management offices, storage of rain water and others projects that would be included in the ADP 2021-22.

The meeting also discussed preparation of an inclusive strategy for development of agriculture and livestock in merged areas.

The minister said these mega projects was focusing on socioeconomic uplift of farmers and livestock growers besides increasing meat and milk production. These would be launched in upcoming fiscal year.

The Minister directed the officers to address farmers and livestock owners problems quickly besides take solid steps for increasing milk and meet production to cater people growing requirements.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Water Swat Budget Agriculture Industry

Recent Stories

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

5 minutes ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

50 minutes ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

1 hour ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

1 hour ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.