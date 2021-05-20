Agriculture Dept proposes establishment of Veterinary University at Swat in budget 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Agriculture and Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Thursday proposed scores of mega projects including establishment of a public sector Veterinary University at Swat for inclusion in annual development program of upcoming budget 2021-22.

The projects were proposed during a high level review meeting presided over by KP Livestock and Agriculture Minister Mohibullah Khan, Secretary Israr Ahmed and director general of different directorates, chief planning officers and others here Thursday.

The meeting was informed that under Agriculture Extension Programme, focus would be made on increase of orchards, establishment of agriculture business authority and seeds industry, establishment of digital service platform, restoration of cultivable agriculture infertile lands, increasing honey production, transfer of tube wells on solar energy, research on different varieties of vegetables, establishment of Agriculture Mart at Peshawar, promoting aquaculture technology for increase of fish production, establishment of livestock and animal husbandry University at Swat and 250 civil veterinary dispensaries, increasing meat, milk and poultry's production, extension of breeding network, establishment of feeds research Institute and water management offices, storage of rain water and others projects that would be included in the ADP 2021-22.

The meeting also discussed preparation of an inclusive strategy for development of agriculture and livestock in merged areas.

The minister said these mega projects was focusing on socioeconomic uplift of farmers and livestock growers besides increasing meat and milk production. These would be launched in upcoming fiscal year.

The Minister directed the officers to address farmers and livestock owners problems quickly besides take solid steps for increasing milk and meet production to cater people growing requirements.