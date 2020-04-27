UrduPoint.com
Agriculture Dept Recovers Fake Pesticides

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

Agriculture Dept recovers fake pesticides

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Agriculture Department has recovered fake pesticides worth Rs 0.7 million during a raid at a colony, adjacent to Industrial Estate, here on Monday.

Director Pest Warning Dr Aslam along with some other officials raided and managed to recover fake pesticides.

The total cost of the pesticides is stated seven lakh rupees.

The department also submitted an application with Muzaffarabad Police station against the alleged outlaw namely Waseem Zia.

The team also took samples of the pesticides and sent it for lab analysis. Punjab government has zero tolerance against the persons involved in manufacturing or selling fake pesticides.

