Agriculture Dept Seeks Application For Subsidy On Laser Land Levellers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:12 PM

Agriculture dept seeks application for subsidy on laser land levellers

The Punjab Agriculture department has sought applications from farmers for provision of subsidy worth Rs 250,000 on each unit of laser land levellers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has sought applications from farmers for provision of subsidy worth Rs 250,000 on each unit of laser land levellers.

A spokesman for the department said here on Monday that subsidy would be provided under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme.

He said, "Farmers who want to apply must have a tractor and land not more than 12.5 acres."Spokesman said that farmers who applied during year 2019-20, but their luck did not favour them in balloting were not required to apply again as their old applications would be processed.

Interested farmers could download application forms from www.ofwm.agripunjab.gov.pk and applications could be submitted till October 10, he added.

