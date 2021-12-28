UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Dept Seeks Applications From Farmers For Appearing In Contest On Bumper Production Of Wheat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:47 PM

Agriculture Dept seeks applications from farmers for appearing in contest on bumper production of wheat

Punjab Agriculture department sought applications from farmers for taking part in contest on per acre bumper production of wheat across the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture department sought applications from farmers for taking part in contest on per acre bumper production of wheat across the province.

The farmers with more production per acre would be awarded cash prizes under PM's agriculture emergency programme. The step was being taken to improve wheat production for year 2021-22.

Under PM's agriculture emergency programme, Rs 12.54 billions would be spent. The farmers or tenants having five acre cultivated area would be eligible to participate in the contest.

Similarly, the farmers with two acres, in Barani areas would apply for the contest. Any parliamentarians or officer of scale-17 cannot apply.

The forms for participation in the contest could be downloaded from www.agripunjab.gov.com.

The farmers could also visit office of assistant director agriculture (extension) for seeking forms for participation.

The intending farmers could submit applications by January 31.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Visit January From Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 191 other ..

COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 191 others

2 minutes ago
 166 shopkeepers held for overcharging in Khanewal

166 shopkeepers held for overcharging in Khanewal

2 minutes ago
 Baltic Pipe Gas Pipeline to Go Online in Fall of 2 ..

Baltic Pipe Gas Pipeline to Go Online in Fall of 2022 - Polish Official

3 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur chairs meeting on selling quality edible ..

DC Sukkur chairs meeting on selling quality edibles

3 minutes ago
 9 Asian countries see benefits in BRI, laud China' ..

9 Asian countries see benefits in BRI, laud China's 'vaccine humanitarianism'

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron ..

Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron optimism

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.