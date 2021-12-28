Agriculture Dept seeks applications from farmers for appearing in contest on bumper production of wheat

Punjab Agriculture department sought applications from farmers for taking part in contest on per acre bumper production of wheat across the province

The farmers with more production per acre would be awarded cash prizes under PM's agriculture emergency programme. The step was being taken to improve wheat production for year 2021-22.

Under PM's agriculture emergency programme, Rs 12.54 billions would be spent. The farmers or tenants having five acre cultivated area would be eligible to participate in the contest.

Similarly, the farmers with two acres, in Barani areas would apply for the contest. Any parliamentarians or officer of scale-17 cannot apply.

The forms for participation in the contest could be downloaded from www.agripunjab.gov.com.

The farmers could also visit office of assistant director agriculture (extension) for seeking forms for participation.

The intending farmers could submit applications by January 31.