Agriculture Dept Seizes 65000 Kg Smuggled Sulfur Worth Over Rs 98.6m, Two Held

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Agriculture Pest Warning Department on Friday conducted a raid on an oil factory located on Vehari road and seized 65775 kilograms of smuggled sulfur worth over Rs 98.6 million and arrested two outlaws.

According to details, Deputy Director Pest Warning Syed Ismat Hussain Bukhari along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Seemal Mushtaq and police raided Veari road near Babar Chowk Oil Industry and recovered 2631 bags of 25 kg of unregistered illegal sulfur.

Pesticide Inspector Syed Ismat Hussain Bukhari seized all the agricultural pesticides and handed them over to the police.

The application was submitted to Makhdoom Rasheed police for registration of FIR against the accused Fida Khan s/o Haji Muhammad Malik, Muhammad Naeem and Muhammad Yasir.

